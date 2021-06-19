Two Amazon India contract employees held for theft

Two contract employees with Amazon India have been booked for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from the inventory section of the company’s warehouse on the outskirts of the city.

Acting on a complaint filed by the warehouse coordinator, the Thirumalashettyhalli police on Wednesday registered a case of theft against Darshan Ramappa and Chethan Muniraju. According to the police, they had been working in the IT department for the last eight months. “While they were signing out of the warehouse, security personnel questioned them about a laptop they were carrying with them. The accused claimed that they were taking it out of the premises for repair. However, a review of CCTV footage showed the accused in the inventory section,” said a police officer.

When warehouse staff checked the inventory, they found two laptops and three mobile phones missing. The incident was brought to the notice of the management before a complaint was filed.