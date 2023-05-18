Two airports in Karnataka bag ‘Green Airports Recognition 2023’ award

May 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two airports from Karnataka have bagged Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific’s Green Airports Recognition 2023, for demonstrating outstanding accomplishments in their sustainability projects.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the Mangaluru International Airport are among the twelve airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to get the Green Airports Recognition 2023.

To promote best practices

The Green Airports Recognition aims to promote environmental best practices to minimise aviation’s impact on the environment and recognise airport members who have outstanding accomplishments in their environmental projects.

ACI said that during the past decades, our industry has grown exponentially and is expected to continue to do so in the years to come.

“As air transport continues to grow, a substantial volume of waste is expected to be generated at airports. One such concern is the increasing worldwide concern about the impact of single-use plastic pollution, especially within the aviation industry,” ACI said.

The theme for the Green Airports Recognition 2023 is Single Use Plastic Elimination.

The outstanding airports are awarded into three categories: platinum, gold or silver recognition, according to various airport size categories and set criteria.

Both KIA and the Mangaluru International Airport bagged the platinum category award.

The airports are bracketed in the four categories: over 35 million passengers per annum, between 15-35 million passengers per annum, between 8-15 million passengers per annum and less than 8 million passengers per annum.

KIA bagged the platinum award for airports handling between 15-35 million passengers per annum for the project- plastics circularity at KIA.

The Mangaluru International Airport was awarded in the less than 8 million passengers per annum airports for the project-single use plastic free free airport.

KIA’s Terminal 2 IGBC platinum certification

KIA’s Terminal 2 has received the prestigious IGBC Platinum certification by the Indian Green Building Council under the IGBC Green New Building rating system.

“This is a significant milestone for us and a testament to BIAL’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. T2 exemplifies our dedication to implementing green concepts and techniques, showcasing our efforts to conserve natural resources, energy, and water,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd.