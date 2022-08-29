Two African women arrested on the charge of assaulting police

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed on Brigade Road for sometime, when two African women, who were allegedly drunk, created a ruckus, and allegedly beat up patrolling police early on Monday.

According to the police, the accused had gone to a pub on Brigade Road and came out drunk at around 1.30 a.m., and allegedly created a ruckus on the footpath. The patrolling police tried to disperse them and the duo allegedly started arguing with the police.

Heated arguments ensued in the melee and the two women assaulted the head constable and later an assistant sub inspector, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patrolling police reported the matter to control room asking for backup . The Cubbon Park police rushed to the spot, detained the women, and took them to the hospital for medical examination. The medical examination confirmed they were drunk and the police booked them for assaulting policemen on duty.

The duo did not have any travel documents nor did they share information about the nature of their visa, a police officer said.