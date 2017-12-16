Twitter handle of city police gains one million followers

The Bengaluru city police are taking social media by storm. On Friday, the city police’s social media outreach on Twitter (@BlrCityPolice) crossed a milestone by notching one million followers.

In April 2016, the city police’s Twitter handle was trailing behind that of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in terms of number of followers.

However, it will now be some time before the NYPD handle (which has over 4,98,000 followers) could catch up. In India, @BlrCityPolice is second in terms of number of followers after the Mumbai police handle, which has crossed 4 million followers. The Bangalore city police’s Twitter handle, over the last one year, garnered a dedicated fan following, thanks to posts with references to shows such as Game of Thrones and Narcos.

City police a happy lot

Over the last few months, however, the city police have gone back to just retweets, and simple case-related posts. “We are not counting numbers, but we are happy that we have been able to reach out to so many people in the city through social media. When we started the Twitter handle in 2012, we were just trying to make use of the available technology in our policing system. We never expected to get so many followers,” said Nagendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Command Centre, Bengaluru.

The department had been using social media for twin purposes, Mr. Kumar said, and added, “With so many people in the city using social media, we realised that it was the fastest means to know what problems people were facing and respond to them immediately. In addition, social media offers a great platform to give advisories to people on road safety, drug abuse, and crime-related issues.”

At the Command Centre, the 12-member team works round the clock in three shifts, creating new content every day. The content is vetted by the DCP for suitability and then posted. “We have a very dedicated and motivated team which comes up with fresh ideas every day,” Mr. Kumar said.