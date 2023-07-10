Twelve firefly hotspots identified in Bengaluru

July 10, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 09, 2023 06:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers from the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bengaluru, have identified 12 firefly hotspots in the city. The hotspots have been identified as part of an ongoing study that aims to conserve fireflies and their habitats and assess the firefly population and diversity in Karnataka.

Congregations of the fireflies have been sighted on the campuses of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), GKVK and Sambhram College, Jarakabandi State Forest in Kammagondahalli, Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Forest Nursery at Hebbal Tank, Hessaraghaatta Tank, Bannerghatta National Park, Kaggalipura, Nandi Hills, Art of Living ashram, and H Cross.

Depleting population

“There was a consensus among the forest officials that there is a decline in the population of fireflies in urban, semi-urban and rural areas in Karnataka. So, the Forest Department requested us to take up a study on why it is happening,” said A.K. Chakravarthy, research scientist at EMPRI and principal investigator of the study.

Researchers at EMPRI were surprised to see that there existed no documentation on fireflies between the 18th and 21st centuries. The team, therefore, had to resort to literature from Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, The United States and Africa.

Fireflies are ecologically crucial as they are indicative species of climax ecosystems which are systems operating at their peak levels. The most productive systems on the planet, these include ecosystems like mangroves, tropical forests and wetlands.

“The lifecycle of these enigmatic beetles is intertwined with the elements of other kinds of ecosystems and they act as prey as well as predators,” said Dr. Chakravarthy.

He noted that fireflies are economically important too as they spend 90 per cent of their lives as larvae in the soil feeding on soil arthropods and keeping the population of some pest species under check.

“In certain situations, they help with pollination too,” said Dr. Chakravarthy who pointed out that fireflies could play an important role in promoting ecotourism, and are relevant in cancer research.

Missing niches

The study was first conducted in the Western Ghats and surrounding areas in Karnataka where the team mapped the firefly population, identified species and also looked at how they, along with the landscape, could be conserved.

In Bengaluru, EMPRI researchers Parvez, Ashutosh Dey and Shreedha Lanjewar looked at areas with characteristics such as cooler temperatures, good vegetation, pure air and clean water that are conducive for fireflies. The team observed firefly sightings, the periods in which they were sighted and in what numbers they were sighted.

“In our childhoods, we used to see a lot of fireflies even in cities. But fireflies are not legally protected in India and their population is drastically depleting,” said Parvez, project associate at EMPRI.

“Bengaluru, the garden city, used to have plenty of open spaces, networks of around 175 wetlands, and good vegetation. But today there are only about 12 wetlands that are functional, and during our study only in four spots could we find more than 100 fireflies at a sighting,” Dr. Chakravarthy said.

Pollution and conversion of wetlands for other land uses have led to the destruction of habitats of fireflies leading to a decline in their population. Other factors like light and environmental pollution and climate change too contribute.

Dr Chakravarthy said, “Places where we spotted the larger congregations of fireflies are areas where remnants of the original vegetation still remain. But it gives us hope that we can revive the firefly populations if the niche requirements are met.”

Encouraging public interest

The study which commenced in January 2022 will continue for a duration of three years. The highlights have been released prior to an international webinar being conducted by EMPRI in Bengaluru on July 21 and 22 in collaboration with IUCN and the Entomological Society of America.

The ‘Congregation of Fireflies’ webinar would look at creating awareness around fireflies, encouraging public participation and creating a network of individuals and institutions interested in fireflies. EMPRI has established a Firefly Asia Pacific Network which has around 15 members so far.

Dr. Chakravarthy noted that the study could lead to the formation of firefly sanctuaries in Karnataka, although currently, the research is in the initial stages.

“The focus is on conserving the landscape as a whole. In the Jarakabandi state forest, for example, fireflies extend for about 4,000 hectares. So, when you are thinking about conserving fireflies you will automatically be conserving the entire biodiversity, the region and its components,” he said.

The webinar has so far seen more than 300 registrations from 25 countries. It is open to researchers, scientists and the general public. Registrations are open till July 10 and can be done at https://forms.gle/Rzrey4k6CiHWRQ7PA

