Bengaluru

Tutor poses as under secretary to governor, cheats people promising Syndicate membership

Police are on the hunt for a Ballari-based tutor, who allegedly cheated many people across the State promising them syndicate membership of universities, posing as an “under secretary” to the Governor of Karnataka.

The accused, identified as Sadrulla Khan, claimed to get people nominated to the syndicates of several universities and cheated at least three people so far. He recently cheated Geetha Shashikumar, promising to get her Syndicate membership in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and took a huge amount of money. The accused also issued her fake appointment letter. The cheating came to light when the victims approached the universities with the appointment letter and found it to be fabricated.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Governor’s office and Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, probed the matter and filed a complain with the Vidhana Soudha police on Friday, for further investigations.

The accused used to run a tutorial in Ballari and incurred huge losses during the pandemic. In order to recover the losses, he started cheating people posing as under secretary to the Governor. So far he had cheated Santosh S. and Mallikarjuna Balikai apart from Geetha Shashikumar, promising syndicate membership, a police officer said. Initially, he started cheating people promising to get small-time government jobs and later went for a bigger deal by taking the name of the Governor’s office, to gain the confidence of the people.

