Tushar Giri Nath is new BBMP chief, Gaurav Gupta transferred

May 05, 2022 20:07 IST

He was earlier the principal secretary, Revenue Department

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got a new chief. The State Government has transferred Gaurav Gupta, who served 13 months as chief commissioner, and appointed in his place Tushar Giri Nath.

A notification to this effect was issued by the State Government on May 5, Thursday.

Mr. Giri Nath was earlier the principal secretary, Revenue Department. Mr. Gupta, who took over as chief commissioner in March 2021 when the COVID-19 cases were spiking, has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary of Infrastructure Development Department, in place of B.H. Anil Kumar.

The Government has transferred a host of other IAS officials too. As per the notification, T.K. Anil Kumar, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, is placed in concurrent charge as principal secretary, Revenue Department. Ponnuraj V., who was secretary to Chief Minister, has been posted as secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and managing director, Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.

Manoz Jain has been posted as secretary, Labour Department, relieving Salma K. Fahim from concurrent charge, while Khushboo G. Chowdhary has been posted as Deputy Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, in place of Prasanna H., who has now been transferred as chief executive officer, Udupi Zilla Panchayat.

Capt. Dr. Rajendra K., Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot, has now been transferred as secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, relieving Sathyavathi G. from concurrent charge. Hiremath M.G., Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district, is now posted as managing director, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (KRIDL), and Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, takes his place. Gurudatta Hedge, managing director of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation, Hubballi, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. Bhoobalan T., chief executive officer, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat, has been placed in concurrent charges as Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot district.

The notification stated that Naveen Bhat Y., chief executive officer, Udupi Zilla Panchayat, has been posted as director (personnel), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. Dileesh Sasi, chief executive officer, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, is now director, Electronic Delivery Citizen Services, DPAR (e-Governance), while Girish Dilip Badole, assistant commissioner, Kollegala sub-division, has been transferred as chief executive officer, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat.

Bharat S., who was waiting for posting, has been posted as managing director, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, while Shilpa M., also waiting for posting, is joint managing director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, the notification added.