Bangalore Turf Club officials inspect track with jockeys, trainers

The Bangalore Turf Club Managing Committee held a joint inspection of the race track with senior jockeys, trainers and stewards on Saturday, a day after a horse fell down leading to vandalism by punters. The report is expected on Monday.

The fact that the jockeys had raised concerns about the track not being in its best condition following a mock race on November 9 has now turned into a controversy, with senior members accusing the committee of criminal neglect.

“When the jockeys had flagged the issue, the managing committee should have rescheduled the race till the issue was satisfactorily fixed. Their negligence has led to a horse being put to sleep and the lives of jockeys being at risk,” said a former government representative at the BTC.

A steward told The Hindu that the recent spells of rain had softened the track at certain spots and the committee had instructed the team maintaining the track to fix it. “Probably, the team had not done a thorough job,” he said, adding that heavy rain three days before the race probably affected the track further. The jockeys, in their letter to the managing mommittee, sought another mock race after November 9 but it was not held. “In hindsight, we must have held that. We will take this as a learning experience,” he said.