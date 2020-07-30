Tunnel work under phase II of Namma Metro commissioned

After a long delay, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has commenced tunnel work under Namma Metro phase II. On Thursday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated commencement of work at Cantonment Metro station. A Tunnel Boring Machine named Urja will be tunneling from Cantonment to Shivajinagar station.
Under phase II of Namma Metro, the BMRCL plans to construct a 13.9 km underground line from Jayanagar Fire Station to Nagawara. The alignment will have 12 underground stations and 10.37 kms of twin tunnels. Work will be taken up in four packages.
To build a tunnel network from Cantonment to Shivajinagar and Cantonment to Tannery Road, the contractor has procured two slurry-based TBMs from China, which reached Chennai port from where they were transported to Bengaluru in March.
BMRCL officials say that the second TBM, christened Vindhya, will be commissioned shortly after TBM Urja makes the required advancement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath