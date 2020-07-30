Tunnel work under phase II of Namma Metro commissioned

After a long delay, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has commenced tunnel work under Namma Metro phase II. On Thursday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated commencement of work at Cantonment Metro station. A Tunnel Boring Machine named Urja will be tunneling from Cantonment to Shivajinagar station.

Under phase II of Namma Metro, the BMRCL plans to construct a 13.9 km underground line from Jayanagar Fire Station to Nagawara. The alignment will have 12 underground stations and 10.37 kms of twin tunnels. Work will be taken up in four packages.

To build a tunnel network from Cantonment to Shivajinagar and Cantonment to Tannery Road, the contractor has procured two slurry-based TBMs from China, which reached Chennai port from where they were transported to Bengaluru in March.

BMRCL officials say that the second TBM, christened Vindhya, will be commissioned shortly after TBM Urja makes the required advancement.