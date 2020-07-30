Tunnel work on Namma Metro’s Pink Line begins

After clearing several hurdles over the years, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has commissioned tunnel work on the Pink Line under Phase II of Namma Metro. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated the work at the proposed Cantonment underground metro station.

As the CM pressed a green button, huge cutters of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Urja started drilling. The machine will be tunnelling a distance of 850 metres from Cantonment to Shivajinagar. Urja is around 102 metres long, and costs ₹70 crore.

Another TBM, christened Vindhya, will be commissioned shortly after Urja makes the required advancement, said a BMRCL official.

Under Phase II, BMRCL is building a tunnel network for the 13.9 km underground line from Jayanagar Fire Station to Nagawara. The alignment has 12 underground stations and 10.37 km of twin tunnels.

“To expedite the project,work has been taken up in four packages,” said the Chief Minister. The machines were procured from China, and reached the port in Chennai from where they were transported to Bengaluru in March.

BMRCL will deploy nine TBMs, of which four will carry out work initially. The other two TBMs are named Avani and Lavi, and will be deployed for the underground network between Shivajinagar and Vellara junction.

“Considering the geographical condition of the city, the machine will drill a distance of 2.5 metres per day. Expected geology in this tunnel section is about 250 metres of hard rock, 350 metres of mixed ground condition and about 225 metres of soil,” said a senior BMRCL official, adding that if all goes as planned, work on drilling 850 metres will be completed in nine months.

Bengaluru is witnessing tunnel works after a gap of almost four years. Under Phase I, to build a tunnel network for a distance of 8.8 km, the BMRCL had started work in May 2011, which continued till September 2016. BMRCL had faced tough challenges in building the tunnel network due to hard rock. There were instances of TBMs breaking down, which delayed the work for months.

Work on Phase II was delayed for years owing to various reasons, including cancellation of tender as bidders quoted exorbitant prices to build the network, policy decisions to change the alignment before the old alignment was finally approved, and land acquisition, among other hurdles.