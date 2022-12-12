Tunnel boring machine Vamika sees light at Lakkasandra

December 12, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

A tunnel boring machine (TBM), named Vamika, achieved a breakthrough at Lakkasandra on Monday. The machine started its journey from the Dairy Circle side in April.

Interestingly, on the same route, another machine, Rudra, was stuck after encountering a garbage pile-up 30 feet below the surface.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials said that Vamika did not face any hurdles and came out at the designated point as planned.

A senior official of the BMRCL said: “The two machines were drilling on parallel routes between Dairy Circle and Lakksandra. The distance between the two machines is around 15 metres. TBM Rudra faced unexpected hurdles and was stuck because of garbage. A narrow stretch of a decades-old quarry, which later turned into a garbage dump, came in the way of the machine. We have taken all the machines to resume the works that include stabilising soil and building a concrete box. The machine will reopen the tunnel within a few weeks.”

To facilitate the work, the BMRCL had removed several structures in the area as a safety measure.

TBM Vamika tunnelled 742 metres from Dairy Circle to Lakkasandra. Prior to that, it tunnelled 613 metres from South Ramp to Dairy Circle. The machine will be further deployed at the other end of Lakkasandra to tunnel towards the proposed Langford metro station. TBM Rudra will also tunnel the same distance in the coming days.

Under the phase II of Namma Metro, the BMRCL is building a tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara for a distance of 14 km. A total of nine machines have been deployed to build the network. The tunnel goes via areas such as Brigade Road, M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment, and Tannery Road before reaching Nagawara.