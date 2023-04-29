ADVERTISEMENT

Tunnel Boring Machine Rudra finally achieves breakthrough after being stuck for over six months

April 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The machine, which is one among nine TBMs deployed to build a tunnel network between Dairy Circle and Nagawara, was stuck after encountering a heap of garbage

The Hindu Bureau

Tunnel Boring Machine Rudra achieves breakthrough at Lakkasandra on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Rudra, which was stuck after encountering a huge pile of garbage 33 feet below the surface, finally made a breakthrough on Friday (April 28). The machine, which burrowed a distance of 745 metres from the Dairy Circle Station to Lakkasandra took 398 days to complete the task.

Prior to tunnelling this stretch, the machine was deployed between South Ramp and Dairy Circle Station to drill a distance of 613 metres.

Rudra is one among the nine TBMs that were deployed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to build a tunnel network between Dairy Circle and Nagawara. The line is part of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara being constructed under phase II of the Namma Metro project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, in September, the machine faced unusual hurdles. The cutter head of the machine could not move after encountering a huge garbage pile. Later, officials found out that in the 1980s, the area where the machine was stuck used to be a quarry land turned into a landfill. The BMRCL had built a concrete block to facilitate the machine to continue the work and, as a precautionary measure, evacuated several structures. 

Sources in the BMRCL said TBM Rudra would continue tunnelling towards Langford Metro station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US