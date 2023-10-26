October 26, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Rudra completed its 718-metre journey in 100 days by achieving a breakthrough at 10.45 a.m. on Thursday from Lakkasandra metro station.

This achievement marks the seventh out of nine TBMs of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), working on the Pink Line’s underground corridor. On July 14, TBM Rudra started its third and final tunnelling phase from Lakkasandra station. In its earlier stages, Rudra successfully tunnelled 613.2 m between the south ramp and Dairy Circle station and 746.2 m between Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra stations, according to the BMRCL.

Last year, in September, the machine faced unusual hurdles. The cutter head of the machine could not move after encountering a huge garbage pile. Later, officials found out that in the 1980s, the area where the TBM was stuck used to be a quarry land turned into a landfill. This happened between Dairy Circle Station and Lakkasandra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The section is part of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara being constructed under phase II of the Namma Metro project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.