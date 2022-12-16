  1. EPaper
Tunnel Boring Machine Bhadra emerges at Shivajinagar on Pink Line of Namma Metro

In 540 days, the machine tunnelled over-1-km distance between Venkateshpura and Shadi Mahal

December 16, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Tunnel Boring Machine Bhadra emerges at Shadi Mahal in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru on December 16, 2022.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Bhadra emerged at Shadi Mahal in Shivajinagar on December 16 after burrowing through a distance of 1,066 metres for the proposed Pink Line. The machine was deployed at Venkateshpura underground station in June 2021 to tunnel up to K.G. Halli metro station.  

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Limited (BMRCL) informed that the machine completed the tunnel work after 540 days. The  machine has also provided a 192-metre temporary tunnel for drive-through at Tannery Road Station.

Under Phase II, the BMRCL is building a tunnel network of 14 km from Dairy Circle to Nagawara. The contractors of the Namma Metro project have deployed 9 tunnel boring machines. The tunnel network is part of the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara line (Pink Line).

At Nagawara, this line will be integrated with the ORR-airport line. 

The Pink Line is likely to be operational by 2024. 

