Tumakuru will have a ‘sister city’ in Denmark

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tumakuru Smart City Ltd. and the Danish city of Aalborg on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha with the aim of strengthening ties between the two cities.

They will cooperate in the field of smart education, digitisation, energy efficiency initiative, urban water management, transportation, technology for the construction of green buildings, waste management, healthy and liveable cities, health and e-governance.

The MoU includes the exchange of knowledge through study tours and workshops that will be organised for the authorities in both cities. Joint projects will be taken up in the field of smart city solutions. Aalborg will assist in identifying sources of financial support for smart solution projects, said a press release.

Tumakuru Smart City Limited Chairperson Shalini Rajneesh signed the MoU with Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane.

Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, J.C. Madhuswamy said that the association with Aalborg will help in the overall development of Tumakuru to reduce pressure on Bengaluru.

Two-way learning

Mr. Svane said that the approach of Tumakuru Smart City reveals that there is a two-way learning opportunity for the sister cities.