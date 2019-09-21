Bengaluru

Tumakuru Smart City Ltd. MD wins award

Managing director and CEO of Tumakuru Smart City Ltd. T. Bhoobalan has won the ‘Best MD and CEO Award’ given by Smart Cities Council India. The winner is chosen based on the implementation of projects in the smart cities and also on the opinion of the people. The award will be conferred on Mr. Bhoobalan, who is also Tumakuru City Corporation Commissioner, during the two-day Smart Urbanisation and Convention Expo - 2019 to be held in Bengaluru from on September 24.

