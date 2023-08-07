Tuition fees for engineering colleges out

August 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Higher Education Department announced the tuition fees for engineering and architecture colleges of various categories on August 2. The department has fixed the tuition fee at government engineering colleges, at 504 seats of University of Mysore, and at 100% of the government seats at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) at ₹40,110 (including university fee and other fees), and ₹45,000 for the other seats at VTU and University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

At private aided engineering colleges, the fee has been fixed at ₹40,110 for 95% government quota seats reserved through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

At non-minority, private unaided engineering and architecture colleges, for 45% government seats, the tuition fee is fixed at ₹69,214 or ₹76,905 whereas for 30% COMEDK seats it is ₹1,69,192 or ₹2,37,706.

At minority, unaided private engineering and architecture colleges, where 40% are government seats, the fees will be ₹69,214 or ₹76,905 and for 30% seats under the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association (KRLMPCA) quota, it has been fixed at ₹1,69,192 or ₹2,37,706.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the remaining management quota seats, the fees will be as per the Revised Consensual Agreement 2023- 24, the officials said. During last week, the State government had slashed the fee hike at engineering colleges from 10% to 7% and signed a new consensual agreement with private engineering colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.