Tug-of-war for director’s post in BMCRI

The Dean and Director’s post in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) is highly coveted and has become controversial with two aspirants literally playing a game of musical chairs.

The Medical Education Department issued a notification on August 5 appointing C.R. Jayanthi, BMCRI Principal and Head of the Pharmacology Department, as the in-charge Dean and Director with immediate effect. The notification relieved H.S. Satish, the incumbent, of his responsibilities and directed him to resume duties as the Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital.

Dr. Ramesh Krishna, the incumbent in-charge Medical Superintendent, was asked to go back as Head of the Department of Orthopaedics.

Although Dr. Jayanthi took charge as the Dean and Director on Tuesday, the transfer of duties has not gone down well with Dr. Satish who has obtained a stay and is hopeful of continuing in the coveted post.

Sources in BMCRI told The Hindu that Dr. Jayanthi’s appointment was made a few months ago by the then Medical Education Minister E. Tukaram. However, a prominent Congress Minister intervened and ensured that the appointment order was kept in abeyance.

“Now, with the change in government, the department again issued a notification appointing her as the Dean and Director. However, Dr. Satish does not want to let go of the post. These internal squabbles are coming in the way of the smooth functioning of the institute,” a source said.

Dr. Satish confirmed to The Hindu about obtaining a stay and that he would continue as the Director. “I have not handed over charge to anyone. I have obtained a stay and I will get back to office on Thursday morning,” he said.

Dr. Jayanthi was not aware of any stay or injunction order. “I have been appointed as the in-charge Dean and Director and I have taken charge,” she asserted.