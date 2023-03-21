HamberMenu
TTE arrested for misbehaving with woman passenger

March 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment Railway Police, on Monday, arrested a 42-year-old Traveling Ticket Examiner for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger in an inebriated state.

He was arrested following a complaint by the victim, a native of West Bengal. After deboarding Howrah Express at K.R. Puram station, the passenger was walking towards the exit when the accused identified as Santosh Kumar confronted her demanding a ticket.

While the woman passenger was trying to take out the ticket from her luggage bag, the accused hurled abuses, manhandled her and even tried to scratch her face with a pen.

Shocked by his rude behaviour, the woman passenger warned of filing a police complaint against Santohs. But he continued hurling abuses. Based on the complaint by the victim, police have arrested the accused. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

