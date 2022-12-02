Trying to catch pigeons, two school boys get electrocuted and suffer severe burns in Bengaluru

December 02, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Two school boys sustained severe burns owing to electrocution, after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while they were trying to catch pigeons in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

A representational image showing power lines above houses.

Two school boys sustained severe burns owing to electrocution, after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while they were trying to catch pigeons in Nandini Layout on Thursday. The victims, identified as Suprith, 11, and Chandan, 13, are residents of Vijayanandanagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the duo are students of Government Primary School in Nandini Layout. After returning home from school, they went to play in the area and saw a few pigeons on the terrace of a house.

They decided to catch the pigeons and climbed the terrace carrying an iron rod. While they were trying to catch the pigeons, the iron rod accidentally touched the wire passing on the terrace and they were electrocuted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents, hearing their cries, rushed to their help and shifted them to Victoria Hospital. One boy sustained around 60% burns, while another sustained around 40% burns.

The Nandini Layout police said the parents are yet to file a complaint.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The police are waiting for a complaint to further investigate the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US