Truck runs over two-wheeler killing woman on spot in Bengaluru

April 02, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her mother seriously injured after a speeding truck knocked down the scooter they were riding at Pantarapalya bus stop on April 2, Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Anusha G., along with his mother Vanajakshi, 50, and her seven-year-old son Arya were heading to Rajarajeshwari Nagar to meet their relatives.

The truck driver, in a rash and negligent manner in a bid to overtake, knock down the scooter and run over it. Anusha was killed on the spot while her mother Vanajakshi’s legs were crushed. However, Arya had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

Passersby rushed to their help and called the police and ambulance. Sensing trouble, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case of hit and run and are looking out for the driver.

After the incident, an angry mob pelted stones at the cement ladden truck and expressed anguish over traffic police. They also blocked the traffic for some time. Police resorted to canning to disperse the crowd and cleared traffic.