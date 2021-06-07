Truck catches fire on KIA premises, six sustain burns

Bengaluru

07 June 2021 00:17 IST

Six contract workers sustained burns when a truck carrying thermoplastic road marking paint caught fire on the Kempegowda International Airport premises on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. when the workers in the truck were painting a newly laid road near the cargo wing.

“Fortunately, the incident occurred at the construction zone which is away from the passenger movement area,” said a police official. Personnel from the BIAL Aircraft Rescue & Firefighting Team and five fire tenders put out the fire within 30 minutes.

Confirming the incident, a BIAL spokesperson said, “Six people, who were onboard the truck, suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital.” According to the police, two of the victims sustained around 40% burns and are at Victoria Hospital. The remaining four men were treated as out-patients.

Advertising

Advertising

The police suspect that the fire broke out owing to overheating of the highly inflammable material and paint. “A technical team is probing the exact cause, and we are waiting for the report,” said a police official. According to BIAL there was no impact on operations. “The authorities concerned are investigating the incident,” said the spokesperson.