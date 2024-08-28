GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trolley operator stabbed to death at Terminal 1 of KIA

Published - August 28, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh, the accused in the murder at KIA on Wednesday.

Ramesh, the accused in the murder at KIA on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 45-year-old man working as a trolley operator at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was stabbed to death at the arrival point of Terminal 1 on Wednesday (Aug 28) night in full glare of security personnel and passengers.

The deceased, Ramakrishna, was picking up the trolley left by a passenger when the accused, identified as Ramesh, confronted him and stabbed him to death. The attacker, who was pinned down by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, was later handed over to International Airport Police along with the knife he used to commit the crime.

Panic gripped the airport as the trolley operator lay dead in a pool of blood before the body was cleared. Senior police officials said the assailant did not enter the terminal area, and the incident happened outside at a parking lot. Since he didn’t enter the terminal, the security personnel did not check his bag, a police officer said, ruling out a security lapse.

The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that both Ramesh, a private bus conductor, and the deceased, Ramakrishna, hailed from Thimmanahalli in Tumakuru’s Madhugiri taluk. Ramakrishna was allegedly in a relationship with Ramesh’s wife for the last three years, and the couple had separated in 2021. Ramesh had attempted to kill Ramakrishna twice before, investigations have now revealed.

On Tuesday, the duo had a heated argument over the phone. Ramesh then decided to eliminate him and carried a knife in a backpack, boarded a bus from Madhugiri, and deboarded at Yelahanka. He then got into a BMTC bus and headed towards KIA and waited for Ramakrishna at the arrival point where he usually came to pick up the trolleys and attacked him.

The International Airport police have registered a case of murder, and further investigations are on, Sajeeth V.J., Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), said.

