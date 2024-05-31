Triphal Diversity Show at IIHR attracts many visitors, farmers

A crowd comprising farmers, researchers, professors, students, and horticulture enthusiasts thronged the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru, on Friday for the inaugural ceremony of the Triphal Diversity Show which showcased 300 mango, 100 jackfruit, and 100 banana genotypes in collaboration with ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchirappalli.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, head of the Division of Fruits and Horticultural Technology, ICAR, threw light on the national and global implications of mango, jackfruit, and banana cultivation for the livelihoods of farmers who hail from different socio-economical backgrounds. He beckoned literate youth to cultivate interest in India’s “aggressive market” that has great potential in South and Central Asia. He highlighted the importance of fresh fruits that hold a distinct place in India’s social fabric and the necessity of exports and processing on the global market.

At the stalls set up at the three-day show, experts provided detailed explanations to visitors on the genetic variations that embedded the form and utility of the mangoes, bananas, and jackfruit. A jackfruit weighing 40 kg, called the Mahapathari, and mangoes derived from the agricultural phenomena of polyembryonic seeds (the formation of more than one plant from a single seed) garnered curiosity and interest.

There were four mango stalls, mainly selling Dharwad alphonsos, and a jackfruit stall. “We will increase our jackfruit stock based on demand,” said an official from the IIHR as people were keen to grab jackfruit varieties at a low price.

Two memorandums of understanding (MoU) were exchanged between the IIHR and the Australian consulate alongside the releases of two publications Livelihood for the Unreached and Marginalised and Souvenirs, during the inaugural event. Seven farmers were awarded with the honour of “custodian farmers” for their efforts in conserving mango, jackfruit, and banana genotypes.