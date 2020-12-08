Trio take laptops on rent, sell them online

08 December 2020 06:03 IST

Police recover 96 laptops worth ₹45 lakh

The Baiyappanahalli police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly renting out laptops in bulk from companies and then selling them on online market platforms. At the time of their arrest, the police recovered 96 laptops worth ₹45 lakh from the trio.

The accused – Pasha, 25, Mohiddin, 26, and Prateek Nagarkar, 36 – are engineering dropouts who were unable to get jobs. They decided to set up an IT solutions firm. Initially, they took a few laptops on rental basis to start their company. However, the business failed and they were forced to shut down.

But instead of returning the rented laptops, they sold them online and made a huge profit. With most people working from home due to the pandemic, there is a huge demand for laptops. Using this modus operandi, the accused restarted their failed business with the sole purpose of taking more laptops on rent and selling them online.

Advertising

Advertising

“A private firm lodged a complaint that the trio had taken laptops on rent for the purpose of running their company. Once they got possession of the devices, however, the trio shut down their company and were untraceable,” said the police.

“Over half a dozen such cheating cases have been reported against them at Madiwala, Sampigehalli, Ashok Nagar, Marathahalli and J.P. Nagar police stations in the last one year. A fourth accused, who was part of the scam, is on the run. We are tracking him down,” the police officer added.