Trio held for duping investors

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday arrested three brothers on charges of duping numerous investors of several crore on the promise of huge returns on deposits.

The accused — Satyabhoda Khasnees, Sanju Khasnees and Srikanth Khasnes — who are from Kalaghatagi in Dharwad, set up a finance company under the banner Harsha Enterprises and initially offered 8 per cent returns on investment to their customers.

Soon, hundreds of investors, including retired government officials, businessmen and farmers, put in lakh of rupees anticipating huge profit, but the accused after collecting the deposits went underground.

Over 100 of investors filed complaints and the estimated amount the trio is believed to have cheated the investors of is around ₹400 crore. Considering the magnitude of the case, the case of referred to CID, which formed a special team and tracked down the accused from a guest house in Mathura.

The accused have been brought to the city and taken into custody for further investigations, a senior police officers said.

The CID has requested the investors who have been cheated by the trio to contact CID officials on 9480800184 ( Investigating officer Dhananjaya) and 9480800103 ( Superintendent of Police , Siddaramaiah) for further inquiries.