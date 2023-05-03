Trio caught selling hash oil at Silk Board junction

May 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madivala police on Sunday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested three people selling hashish oil at the busy Silk Board Junction on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police arrested the accused identified as Jayaram Khila, 35, and his associates Arjun Kirshani, 41, and Kesha Arlab, 35, near the BMTC bus stop while they were selling the drugs to their customers.

The police recovered 1.5 kg of hasish oil worth ₹1.53 crore and 1.14 kg of marijuana worth ₹32,000 from them.

The accused had sourced the drugs from Odisha and brought it to the city by road. They were selling it to their customers at the busy junction.

The accused have been booked under NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigation.