Trio arrested for 14 house break-ins in Bengaluru

The Nandini Layout police on Tuesday arrested a group of three habitual offenders and recovered gold and silver valuables worth ₹ 55 lakh from them.

The accused, identified as Srinivasa, Satish and Tejesvi, are habitual offenders arrested in similar offences earlier and remanded to central prison of Parappana Agarahara. While in jail, the trio ganged up and after coming out on bail, started breaking into houses again. The accused would move around areas to identify locked houses and break into them using duplicates keys. In some houses, the accused used crow bars to gain entry and would steal only gold valuables and silver articles and cash, which are easy to carry, the police said.

One of the accused would handover the stolen articles to his mother to pawn them at gold loan companies and a part of the money would give to temple as donation, and the rest they would spend on trips and vices, a police officer, said.

While investigating a house break-in reported in Jai Maruthinagar on February 15, the police analysed hundreds of CCTV footages and identified the accused and arrested them.

So far, the trio have been involved in 14 house break-ins for the past one year in and around the city . The seized valuables includes 1.12 kg of gold valuables and 1.9 kg of silver articles, the police said.