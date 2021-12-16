Bengaluru

Tributes to mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh

A colleague places the cap of Group Captain Varun Singh on a casket containing his mortal remains, at Yelahanka Air Force Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Colleagues, officials, family members and well-wishers bid farewell to Group Captain Varun Singh who succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bengaluru on December 15.

They saluted and offered floral tributes to the mortal remains at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru on December 16. Later, the mortal remains were airlifted to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives, near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

A colleague places the cap of Group Captain Varun Singh on a casket containing his mortal remains, at Yelahanka Air Force Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.

A colleague places the cap of Group Captain Varun Singh on a casket containing his mortal remains, at Yelahanka Air Force Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Colleagues offer tributes to the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Colleagues salute the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

An IAF officer escorts a child at Yelahanka Air Force Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Well-wishers offer tributes to Group Captain Varun Singh at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Wife (saffron dress) of Group Captain Varun Singh offers tributes to his mortal remains at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Family and well-wishers escort wife (in saffron dress) of Group Captain Varun Singh, at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Colleagues carry the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Colleagues carry the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh to an aircraft that took them to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, at Yelahanka Air Base Station in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 


