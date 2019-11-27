Tribunal stays repatriation of 24 engineers working in BBMP to parent department

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal on Tuesday stayed orders passed by the State government repatriating 24 engineers, who were on deputation to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike, to the Public Works Department.

Budihal R.B., a judicial member of the KSAT, passed the interim order on petitions filed by M.K. Harish and 23 other engineers.

The Urban Development Department, in its orders passed on November 19 and 20, had posted these engineers to non-executive posts in the PWD besides initiating inquiry regarding their alleged involvement in the irregularities relating to multi-crore scam in executing civil works in Malleswaram, Gandhinagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar divisions in the 2008-11 period.

The petitioner-engineers contended that the order of repatriation and inquiry was issued without giving an opportunity of hearing and without ascertaining their role in the multi-crore scam.