Trial run on Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield metro line to start in last week of October

Once the entire Purple Line is operational, people would be able to travel from Kengeri located in western part of the city to Whitefield in the east of the city. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to conduct the trial run on the Baiyappanahalli - Whitefield stretch of Namma Metro’s Purple Line by the end of October.

Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, told The Hindu, “Our officials are on the job to conduct the trial run. Prerequisite work for it has reached an advanced stage that includes traction, signalling and other work. By mid-October, the metro coach will be shifted to the new track. All the pending work will be carried out simultaneously.”

East-west link

The opening of this line will help lakhs of people working in Whitefield and living in various residential areas. The BMRCL has set December 2022 as the deadline to start the commercial operations.

When asked whether the BMRCL will meet the deadline, the managing director said, “We are ambitious about running the train to Whitefield. Due to incessant rain, work on the line, especially at Kadugodi depot, was delayed. We could not carry out traction and other work as expected. This depot is required to run the train on extended Purple Line. We are utilising all our resources to expedite the work.”

Once the entire Purple Line is operational, people would be able to travel from Kengeri located in western part of the city to Whitefield in the east of the city. The extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri is already operational. The line from Kengeri to Challaghatta is expected to be operational next year. Construction of a depot at Challaghatta is in progress.

Caution to public

Meanwhile, the BMRCL has issued a public notice about test charging 750 V DC third rail sections between Whitefield and K.R. Puram stations with effect from October 15. “Public at large cautioned are not to enter the viaduct in these areas without authorisation. The BMRCL will not be responsible for any inquiry or casualty arising out of the unauthorised act,” states the public notice.