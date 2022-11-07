Trial run of Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Mysuru goes off smoothly

The train departed from Chennai at 5.50 a.m. and reached Mysuru at 12.13 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 07, 2022 16:42 IST

A file photo of a Vande Bharat Express train. The train between Mysuru and Chennai will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bengaluru on November 11, 2022. 

The trial run of the first Vande Bharat Express train of south India, on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, took place on Monday November 7. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bengaluru on November 11.

Senior officials from Southern Railway and South Western Railway were on board the train, along with technical staff who were monitoring various parameters all through the journey. B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, and Sanjeev Kishore, GM, South Western Railway travelled on the train during the trial run.

The train departed from Chennai at 5.50 a.m. and reached Mysuru at 12.13 p.m., according to officials in the Mysuru divisional railway office.

Between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the train clocked 100 kmph, which is the maximum permissible speed on this section, while it reached 110 kmph between Bengaluru and Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu.

The trial went off without a hitch, and the ride was smooth, according to the officials.

Vande Bharat Express would be an additional train between Mysuru and Chennai. This train will be part of 75 Vande Bharat Express trains expected to be running all across India by the end of 2023.

The indigenous rake is manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The seating composition will be chair car and executive chair car. The fully air-conditioned train has sliding doors, CCTV cameras, and comfortable reclining seats. In addition, there are a slew of features for passenger comfort, including photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system.

At present, Shatabdi Express is the fastest train between Mysuru and Chennai, but the Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the journey time besides offering greater levels of comfort for passengers.

