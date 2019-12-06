Trial run of smart parking system on Kasturba Road from December 15

Come December 15, finding a parking space on Kasturba Road may not be difficult. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to introduce smart parking on the arterial road, albeit on a trial basis.

Officials said that smart parking will be implemented on 85 roads in the city. Once implemented, 3,500 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers can park on these roads.

On Friday, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the road and arrangements that were in place for the trial.

BBMP officials told The Hindu that the smart parking project will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis by the Central Parking Services. The project was initially conceived by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The work order for the project was issued in August 2019 and the entire system, including installation of sensors, demarcating parking spaces, and setting up of a centralised parking mechanism, is expected to be put in place within eight months. To collect parking fee and issue tickets, parking meters will be installed. Boards with information on parking spaces available will also be put up for the benefit of motorists.

“By implementing smart parking, we hope to systematise parking, apart from raising revenue for the civic body,” officials said.

The BBMP is looking at revenue from parking to the tune of ₹31 crore a year. The parking charges have been fixed based on three zones. Parking charges in A zone is most expensive. Officials said parking charges (per hour) in the A zone would be ₹30 (cars) and ₹15 (two-wheelers). In the B zone, it will be ₹20 (cars) and ₹10 (two-wheelers), and ₹15 (cars) and ₹5 (two-wheelers) in the C zone.

“By December 15, we will have in place a temporary command station. Parking will be allowed on both sides of Kasturba Road during the trial run,” they said. The formal inauguration of the project, however, will most likely be in January 2020. “By end of January, we hope to implement smart parking on St. Mark’s Road, Church Street and other TenderSURE roads,” an official said.