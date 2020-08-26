Trial run of metro to Anjanapura starts on August 27

The trial run of the extended Green Line on Kanakpura Road to Anjanapura will start on Thursday. The BMRCL recently revised its deadline to start commercial operations on the 6-km line from August to November.
After the trial run, the BMRCL will approach the Commissioner of Railway Safety seeking clearance to open the line for commercial operations.
Yeshwanth Chavan, chief PRO of BMRCL, told The Hindu that the trial run will be carried out between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The BMRCL is likely to continue the trial run for a month.
The 6-km extended Green Line – with stations at Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Anjanapura – is likely to open on November 1.
This is the first line slated for opening under Phase II of Namma Metro. The extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road is scheduled for opening early next year.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said more relaxations are expected in September, and he hoped that Namma Metro operations could resume post that.
