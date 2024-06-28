ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of adaptive traffic signals with Japanese technology finally takes off at three key signals in Bengaluru city

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The project aims to revamp traffic management by integrating advanced Adaptive Signal Control Technology

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have initiated a much-awaited trial run of the Japanese MODERATO technology for adaptive traffic signals at three key signals in the Central Business District (CBD), marking a crucial step towards easing traffic congestion in the bustling area.

The journey to implement these advanced signals began with a proposal back in 2014, with actual groundwork commencing in July 2021. Despite initial targets for completion by October 2022, the project encountered delays, primarily due to ongoing infrastructure developments such as the Namma Metro.

Initially conceptualised by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project aims to revamp traffic management by integrating advanced Adaptive Signal Control Technology (ASCT). Speaking to The Hindu, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said “This trial run is pivotal. Upon successful implementation, we plan to expand this system across all 28 identified signals.”

Key features of the ASCT incorporate automatic traffic counters, classifiers to analyse vehicle movement patterns, and queue-length monitoring at critical junctions. “MODERATO, our central control software, plays a pivotal role by enabling real-time optimization of signal phases and timings,” explained an official from DULT, underscoring the system’s adaptability to fluctuating traffic demands.

