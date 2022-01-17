Triaging mandatory before hospital admission: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made physical triaging mandatory before any hospital admission. In a circular issued on Sunday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the review of COVID-19 admissions in hospitals had shown that many patients were allocated general beds though their vital statistics were stable.

All zonal health teams (triage teams, COVID-19 Hospital Booking Management System teams, COVID-19 doctors, medical officers of health, health officers) and nodal officers of the control rooms have been directed to ensure efficient triaging of cases requiring admission to either hospitals or COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

The circular added that in case of any violation, stringent action would be initiated against the officials concerned under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions. Zonal commissioners and coordinators have also been authorized to review triaging and hospitalisation, and initiate action in case of any violation.