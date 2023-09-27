HamberMenu
Trevor Noah cancels shows in Bengaluru after experiencing trouble with acoustics at the venue  

September 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Comedian Trevor Noah performing at the JLN Indoor Stadium in New Delhi during the opening leg of his ‘Off The Record’ India tour, on September 22.

Comedian Trevor Noah performing at the JLN Indoor Stadium in New Delhi during the opening leg of his ‘Off The Record’ India tour, on September 22. | Photo Credit: PTI

South African comedian Trevor Noah, who is on an India tour, cancelled his show in Bengaluru on Wednesday (September 27) owing to problems with the acoustics at the venue. Two of his shows were organised at the Manpho Convention Centre near Nagawara on September 27 and 28, both of which have now been cancelled.

With huge traffic congestion in most parts of East Bengaluru, those who had bought tickets made it to the venue with great difficulty, only to see that the show had been cancelled. Many also put up their tickets for sale online at discounted prices after being stuck in traffic jams.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Noah said, “Dear Bengaluru, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city, but due to technical issues, we have been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything, but because the audience cannot hear the comedians on stage, there is literally no way to do a show. We will make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund, and again, I am so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment. This has never happened to us before.”

