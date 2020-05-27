Trees the biggest casualty of pre-monsoon showers

27 May 2020 20:57 IST

The eight control rooms of the BBMP got the maximum complaints about tree and branch falls from Malleswaram

For the second consecutive day, heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday, and trees seem to be the biggest casualty this pre-monsoon season. Thunder showers accompanied by strong winds saw trees uprooted and branches fall in several areas of the city.

The eight control rooms of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) got the maximum complaints about tree and branch falls from Malleswaram. In two places – near Kadu Malleshwara temple and near 18th cross signal, Mathikere – tree branches fell on vehicles parked by the side of the road. No casualties were reported. However, this resulted in traffic jams in Malleswaram and surrounding areas in the central business district.

Two huge trees were uprooted at Gandhinagar and on W.H. Hanumanthappa Road while other complaints from residents came from Sanjaynagar, Bahubalinagar, Seshadripuram, Jayanagar 4th T Block, Munekolala, near Garuda mall, near Gali Anjenayaswamy temple in Yeshwantpur, and Chowdeshwarinagar in Laggere.

The Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms, accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain and strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph in Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.