Bengaluru

Trees the biggest casualty of pre-monsoon showers

The eight control rooms of the BBMP got the maximum complaints about tree and branch falls from Malleswaram

For the second consecutive day, heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday, and trees seem to be the biggest casualty this pre-monsoon season. Thunder showers accompanied by strong winds saw trees uprooted and branches fall in several areas of the city.

The eight control rooms of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) got the maximum complaints about tree and branch falls from Malleswaram. In two places – near Kadu Malleshwara temple and near 18th cross signal, Mathikere – tree branches fell on vehicles parked by the side of the road. No casualties were reported. However, this resulted in traffic jams in Malleswaram and surrounding areas in the central business district.

Two huge trees were uprooted at Gandhinagar and on W.H. Hanumanthappa Road while other complaints from residents came from Sanjaynagar, Bahubalinagar, Seshadripuram, Jayanagar 4th T Block, Munekolala, near Garuda mall, near Gali Anjenayaswamy temple in Yeshwantpur, and Chowdeshwarinagar in Laggere.

The Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms, accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain and strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph in Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 9:00:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/trees-the-biggest-casualty-of-pre-monsoon-showers/article31689145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY