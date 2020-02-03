Trees painted red, yellow and green for Jayamahal Road widening project

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the process of identifying trees on Jayamahal Road from Cantonment to Mehkri Circle and on Ballari Road from BDA flyover till Mehkri Circle, which will be axed for the road-widening project.

People employed by BBMP, on Monday, were seen painting red, yellow and green bands on trees to mark their fate. Those with the red bands will be chopped. Trees marked yellow will be transplanted while those with green bands will not be touched.

A total of 217 trees will be axed for the road-widening project. Another 266 trees will be transplanted.

“On Jayamahal Road, 122 trees will be axed and 205 will be transplanted. We are waiting for clearance from the State government to implement the project. The existing Jayamahal Road will be widened to three lanes on either side and service roads with two lanes each on both sides,” said a BBMP official.

Amidst criticism from citizens, civic officials defended the expansion project and said it was aimed at decongesting the road.

“During peak hours, there is severe congestion on both sides of the road. Motorists moving towards Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka and Tumakuru Road side will benefit,” the official added.

Delay in land acquisition

The BBMP has been proposing to widen the existing road for nearly 10 years. One of the reasons for the delay was acquisition of property owned by members of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and issuing of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in lieu of compensation for portions of Palace Ground.

Nearly 15.98 acres of Palace Ground is needed to widen the 2.5 km stretch of Jayamahal Road between Mehkri Circle and the Cantonment underpass, and the 2-km stretch of Ballari Road between Mehkri Circle and BDA junction. Both roads are key to access the airport.

Area fenced off

Interestingly, adjacent to the Palace Ground compound facing Jayamahal Road, a stretch of road identified for widening has been fenced.

BBMP officials claim they are not aware who erected the fencing. Illegal dumping of and setting fire to garbage is rampant in the area.

Last year, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) had proposed to build an elevated corridor from Baptist Hospital to Silk Board via Jayamahal Road. The project got stalled when the BJP government came to power.

The area identified for widening on Ballari Road was also part of a steel flyover project (Basaveshwara Circle to Esteem Mall), which was shelved.