Tree park plan at Turahalli dropped temporarily

There was opposition to the project from citizens and environmentalists

Giving in to public pressure, the Forest Minister has announced that the government’s plan to create a tree park in Turahalli forest has been “temporarily dropped”.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, who, along with MLA S.T. Somashekar and Forest Department officials, visited the area on Wednesday, made the announcement even as his trip was preceded by objections and protests from sections of citizens and local residents over the project.

Many had raised questions over the need for and consequences of interfering in a natural forest at a time when the city has been constantly in the news for its green spaces being under attack.

However, the minister maintained that as the proposal was listed under the State government’s Mission 2022 plans, he would discuss with the Chief Minister about shifting the tree park proposal to another location in the same constituency.

Citizens cheer

The decision has come as a relief to citizens and locals. The proposal had riled large sections of citizens and environmentalists, who had raised their voices against plans to tamper with a natural forest. Local residents had pointed to the irony of the plan, given that there is a tree park opposite the forest.

Forest Department officials, on the other hand, had defended the project as one that would only be implemented on the periphery of the forest with interventions such as children’s play equipment to bring in more people, thereby keeping encroachment attempts at bay. However, environmentalists underscored the adverse impact this might have on the natural environment of the forest and its wildlife.

On Wednesday, Mr. Limbavali announced to large cheering from the crowd that had gathered: “The BJP government is pro-people. As citizens have raised objections to this plan, we will drop the tree park project temporarily. We are thinking of shifting the tree park to another part of the same constituency. We have directed the Forest Department to fence the property.”

The Minister also acknowledged pleas from representatives of villages around the forest, who had sought permission to be allowed access to the temple inside the forest, and said there would be no bar on access. However, he urged them to maintain cleanliness around the space.

“The Ministers and Forest Department have heard the voice of the public. There is more work ahead to guard this pristine piece of land as forest and we are looking forward to joining hands with the department,” said Sowmya Kashyap, Vidya Ishwar, and Vijetha Sanjay from the Cleanup Turahalli group.