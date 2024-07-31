‘Tree man of Channapatna’ leaves behind a legacy of environmental stewardship

Popularly called the “Tree Man of Channapatna”, Bhoohalli Puttaswamy in over 20 years had single-handedly planted thousands of saplings on close to 40 acres of barren land, by the side of roads and on government land. The 69-year-old retired history lecturer, Kannada poet, playwright and environmentalist from Bhoohalli of Channapatna taluk died last Sunday, at his Channapatna residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serving the education sector for 32 years, Puttaswamy had penned 12 books and several poems in Kannada on various issues.

How it all began

The late environmentalist’s journey started decades ago when some influential elements eyed a government land at Bhoohalli and began exercises to grab it. Upon learning of this, Puttaswamy rushed to the village, alerted the villagers about the developments and started planting saplings. By 2018, he had spent nearly ₹18 lakh to plant saplings in the village and went on to spend ₹15,000 a month to nurture them. The “Tree Man”, according to his friends, had spent most of his retirement benefits and earnings, an amount close to ₹40 lakh, on planting saplings and nurturing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puttaswamy had been suffering from asthma and had a prolonged illness and ended his own life.

Speaking to The Hindu, the late poet’s close friend, Dalit writer and activist Vaddagere Nagarajaiah said, “Puttaswamy planted several saplings and contributed 10 parks to society over the last few decades. With his hard-earned money, he created parks on several government lands, and lands that would be encroached upon by land sharks. These lands now have several trees, plants, and many birds. He had told me years ago that it was his wish to be buried under a tree whenever he died. However, due to superstitions, the village he spent half his life building an ecosystem denied permission for his body to be buried, and we were forced to cremate him. It is also unfortunate that the government did not pay any respects to him, nor did many authors and poets attend his funeral.”

Nagarajaiah recalled his three-decade association with him in the field of literature too. “Though he was older than me, we shared a very special friendship, we shared stage at several poetry events, read each other our poems,” he said.

Memorable encounter

M.R. Kamala, writer and poet, said that she had a very short encounter with Puttaswamy but was a memorable one. “I was the principal of a government-run girls’ school in Channapatna and at the same time Puttaswamy was the principal of a government boy’s school. I was posted in the district only for five months, and every week Puttaswamy would put in efforts to come meet me at the school and have a conversation. He would tell me about his love for the environment and poetry. After that, I was posted elsewhere, and we bumped into each other at poetry readings and other events”

“We speak about and praise the poets and environmentalists from across the world, but we have failed to appreciate and recognize a man who was within us. The entire cultural community has failed to give him the respect he deserved,“ she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.