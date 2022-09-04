Tree cutting for railway project: BBMP invites objections from public

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited objections from the public to a proposal to axe 221 trees inside the premises of railway land, for the construction of new railway lines and a railway overbridge between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli station.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, who is also the tree officer, published the public notice on Friday, regarding the tree cutting as requested by the South Western Railway (SWR) to the BBMP.

The public can file objections within 10 days from the date of publication of the notification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BBMP official said: “The request is from the SWR to cut 221 trees, all on railway land. A majority of the trees are indigenous species and the removal is to construct new railway lines and an overbridge between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli station, which is a 5 km stretch.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app