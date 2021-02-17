Treat patients like kin, says Sudhakar

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 01:16 IST

If doctors treat their patients like their kin, the public healthcare sector will be able to meet the expectations of common man, said Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar here on Tuesday.

Dr. Sudhakar was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI).

Addressing the graduating batch of doctors, he hoped that the country was in its final leg of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there were about three lakh staff serving in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. But the service provided at government hospitals was perceived to be not upto the mark. “Doctors can change this perception if they serve with dedication and treat each patient as their kin,” he said.

Focus on health sector

He also said that it was a matter of pride that India could develop and manufacture vaccine for COVID-19 in 10 months. As many as five lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers in the State can be vaccinated. The Minister also said that the health sector would be a major focus area in the upcoming Budget to be presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.