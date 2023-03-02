Travelling film festival on gender diversity comes to Bengaluru

March 02, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 08:05 am IST

Gender, masculinity, sexuality, diversity and inclusion will find visual expression at SamaBhav International Film Festival, the first-of-its-kind two-day travelling film festival that will reach Bengaluru on March 3 and 4, 2023.

The festival is being organised by Centre for Social Action, Christ University and School of Sciences, JAIN University, Bengaluru in collaboration with Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), a Mumbai-based voluntary organisation.

Day One of the screenings will take place at Christ University’s Central Campus on Hosur Road, while the venue for Day Two will be at the School of Sciences Auditorium on JC Road Campus. The festival will run from 10 am to 7 pm on both days.

A safe space

In its fifth year now, SamaBhav (meaning equanimity) will travel to 15 location across India, including Bengaluru, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi, Srinagar, Gorakhpur, Bilaspur, Kohima, and four rural districts of Maharashtra, as well as Jakarta and Thimpu from February to August, 2023.

“The film festival will engage young minds through conversations on contemporary gender issues and intersectionality while advocating a healthy, pluralistic, gender-just society. It aims to provide a safe, non-threatening platform to open up, discuss differences and celebrate diversity in gender,” the team said.

Screenings and discussions

The festival will feature 24 national and international short films, documentaries and feature films on gender. Among them are notable and award-winning films such as Hasina, Naanu Ladies, Gandi Baat, We Need to Talk, Gair, From the Shadows, Ujjhyo, Counterfeit Kunkoo, Footprints, Binary Error and Tal (Bottomland).

Gender rights activists Harish Sadani, Vinay Chandran, Sudeep Pagedar, RJ Priyanka and Sagar Chandra will be among the key panellists at the festival.

The festival is open to all and there is no entry fee for participation. For further details, register on https://bit.ly/3xRPzFh or contact Harish on 9870307748.