Travel plans for Christmas remain intact despite a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru  

December 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the Health Department has rolled out new guidelines in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, it seems to have had no impact on those making travel plans for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. Many from Bengaluru are heading out to domestic and international destinations in the next few days.

Despite Kerala recording more cases of the virus, it continues to be a favourite for travellers from the city. “We are seeing media reports that cases are increasing in Kerala, but thousands of people are going to Sabarimala every day and coming back without trouble. So as of now, many have booked trips to destinations like Wayanad and Munnar in Kerala for Christmas,” said a manager from G.P. Tours and Travels in Nagarbhavi.

The other domestic destinations which are popular among travellers for the season are Chikkamagaluru, Ooty, Gokarna, Mumbai, and parts of northern India, several tour operators said. “No States have imposed travel restrictions and hence, people’s travel plans are still on for the holiday season. They are preferring to go to places in the north like Delhi, Manali and Jaipur particularly,” said a manager from Sal Tours and Travels in Cooke Town.

Officials from the Tourism Department said that travellers in the State should adhere to the guidelines issued by the Health Department. “We have not rolled out any specific travel guidelines. But we urge all the travellers to abide by the orders of the Health Department,“ said Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, the Tourism Department. He also said that the State is having a good inflow of travellers in December.

While those travellers who have booked their tours to international destinations like Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, and the U.S. in December and January remain keen on travelling, those whose travels are scheduled in the later months are now second guessing their decisions.

“I had planned a trip to Maldives in April 2024. But with this Covid scare starting again, I am skeptical if any travel restrictions would be imposed again. I am thinking of withholding travel plans until I can be sure that it will not be cancelled,” said Sunetra Kumar, a resident of Yeshwanthpur.

However, tour operators remain positive that international travel would not be affected like the previous year due to COVID-19. “With everybody vaccinated, people are more confident of not catching the virus than they were three years ago. Unless airlines or some other countries impose restrictions, international bookings will also continue as usual,” said the vice president of a travel agency spread across the country.

