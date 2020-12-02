Travel agency owner arrested in drug case

He used his cabs to smuggle ganja

The S.J. Park police arrested the owner of a travel agency and seized 60 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth ₹30 lakh from him. The accused, R. Pradeep Kumar, 36, was waiting at a construction site near N.M. Road with the contraband on Sunday when he was nabbed.

“Inquiries revealed that the accused owns an agency called Bangalore Transport Solutions, which had 25 cabs. He has been running the business for the last five years and used it as a front to source drugs from his contact, Saleem, in Kolar,” said a senior police officer.

Kumar allegedly claimed to using his fleet of taxis to smuggle contraband into the city and selling drugs to clients here. A special team has been formed to track down Saleem who is on the run.

In another case, the West division police arrested two people and recovered 395 gram of marijuana from them. The accused, Madhu and Vijayakumar, were caught near Arundhati Nagar Park on Monday.