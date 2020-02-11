Travel agency accused of duping Haj pilgrims

A 41-year-old businessman from R.T. Nagar has filed a cheating complaint against a Mumbai-based travel agency for allegedly duping him and 50 of his relatives of ₹1.2 crore after promising them a Haj trip in January last year.

The victim, Nurulla, alleged that the accused — Ameed Hasan, Yusuf Hasan and Iqbal — received the money for visa and returned the passports by post without the visa stamping, and threatened him with dire consequences when he demanded the money.

Nurulla stated in his complaint that last February, he and 50 of his relatives had decided to go on the pilgrimage. To get the flight tickets and visas, he contacted the accused in Mumbai. The accused told them the package would cost ₹ 3.25 lakh per person.

After the ₹1.2 crore was paid in phases to the agency, the accused called Nurulla and said their tickets and visa would be sent soon. Nurulla waited for a few days, but he did not receive anything and called back the accused, but their numbers were switched off and all their passports were sent back via courier without any visas and tickets. After repeated attempts, Nurulla managed to contact the accused who threatened him.