Transport workers to hold protest demanding pay revision; services to remain unaffected

January 23, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Transport workers of all the four road transport corporations will hold demonstrations near Freedom Park in the city and bus depots across the State on Tuesday demanding pay revision, health benefits and other demands, raising concerns over disruption of services.

However, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC) announced that there will be no disruption of bus services on the day.

The members of multiple unions organised under the banner of Joint action Committee have demanded that Basic Dearness Allowance (BDA) should be merged with basic pay and revised basic pay should be increased by 25% for all categories. They have also asked that increment should be at least 3% of the revised basic pay. The employees have also raised their voice for the rehiring of all the staff who were fired by the transport corporations after previous protests.

Their demands also include formation of a trust on ESI model to ensure free medical treatment for all the employees in multi-specialty hospitals. They have also asked for shift system, canteen facilities, resting facilities, washrooms and creche facilities for women employees.

The workers also said that there will only be demonstrations on Tuesday and not a strike. “We have not called for a strike. We have only called those employees who are on leave tomorrow and for the rest, we have asked to join after their shifts. This is only to draw the attention of the government to the issues and not cause disruption of service,” said Vijay Bhaskar, Secretary, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation.

In different press releases, BMTC and KSRTC said that there will be no interruptions in schedules tomorrow and buses will run regularly.