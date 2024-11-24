Transport unions urge Karnataka government to ease high-cost tracking device mandate as compliance deadline nears

As the November 30 deadline nears for installing vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and emergency panic buttons in public service and nationally permitted goods vehicles in Karnataka, transport unions representing cab, bus, and truck operators are urging the government to reconsider the mandate. They argue that the high cost of these devices and a lack of awareness have made it difficult for many vehicle owners to comply with the requirement.

To bolster passenger safety, the State government mandated last December that all public transport and national permit vehicles must install VLTDs and emergency panic buttons by November 30.

The devices were intended to improve location monitoring and provide a safety feature in emergencies. However, despite this grace period, many vehicle owners have not installed the devices, citing financial constraints and limited knowledge about the rule.

According to Transport Department sources, out of 6,04,000 vehicles only approximately 10% have been found to be compliant with the mandate so far.

Cab operators claim that without these devices Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are withholding fitness certificates for hundreds of vehicles, affecting daily operations. “As per the rule, RTOs will deny the renewal of fitness certificates for public service vehicles if owners do not install the required devices,” a Transport Department official stated.

The mandate requires public transport operators to purchase the devices only from one of 13 government-approved vendors, who offer the equipment at a price of ₹7,599 (excluding GST). Transport unions argue that this restriction limits competition, forcing operators to pay inflated costs.

K. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, expressed concern over the financial impact on vehicle owners. “The mandate to replace existing devices with VLTD and panic buttons places a financial burden on vehicle owners and drivers. Many cab operators have already installed GPS devices voluntarily to improve passenger safety and deter illegal activities. However, being required to purchase additional VLT devices at high prices from specific vendors adds extra strain, particularly on smaller, independent cab drivers,” he explained.

In the open market, the cost of similar devices ranges between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, a substantial difference compared to the ₹7,599 charged by approved vendors. Ramesh K., a cab driver operating in Whitefield, questioned the necessity of paying nearly double for the equipment. “The Transport Department is asking us to pay almost ₹8,000 for a kit that costs much less in the market. Why should we bear these high costs? They should ensure that such regulations do not place unnecessary financial burdens on us,” he said.

He further explained that while he understands the need for safety measures, the added expense was difficult to manage, especially given rising fuel prices and maintenance costs.

Another cab driver, Praveen B., added that the mandate disproportionately affects independent drivers and small-scale operators who rely on each fare to cover costs. “It’s difficult for us. We’re already struggling with rising expenses, and now we have to buy a high-cost tracking device. If the government wants to improve safety, they should at least help us financially or provide these devices at a more affordable rate,” he said.

